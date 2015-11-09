Norfolk Man Sentenced for Role in Tax Refund Scheme

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) - A Norfolk man has been sentenced for his role in an income tax refund scheme that netted more than $2 million.



Federal prosecutors say 53-year-old Ronald Chisholm and several co-conspirators filed at least 698 fraudulent income tax returns using personal identity information stolen from numerous people.



Chisholm was sentenced to more than 18 years in prison on Monday in U.S. District Court in Norfolk. A jury convicted him in July on charges of conspiracy, mail fraud, and aggravated identity theft in connection with a scheme to defraud the Internal Revenue Service.



Court documents show that a check-cashing business noticed in 2013 that an employee, Tanya Evans of Norfolk, had cashed more than $2 million in U.S. Treasury checks. Evans was sentenced to more than seven years in prison in April.

