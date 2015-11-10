Court Document: Transit Police Say Man Reached for Gun

BALTIMORE (AP) - Maryland Transit Administration Police say an officer wounded a man this summer after he reached for the officer's gun.



The Baltimore Sun (http://bsun.md/1HvK1CA ) reports an affidavit to search Jamal Kimble's phone says Kimble was struck once.



According to the affidavit, Transit Administration Police Officer Aaron Jackson was writing a parking citation for Kimble when he saw, "Kimble appeared to be taking a picture of himself holding a firearm." Police say Jackson told Kimble to drop the gun. The officer reported Kimble threw it out a window, said, "OK, man, you got the gun," and fled on foot. After Jackson caught him, the document says Kimble reached for Jackson's gun and Jackson fired.



Defense attorney Todd Oppenheimer declined to comment on the allegations.



Charges against Kimble include assault and resisting arrest.



