Sentencing Delayed for Driver in Death of Bicyclist

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) - A judge has postponed sentencing for a former DuPont Co. manager who faces at least 2½ years in prison after being convicted of manslaughter and other charges in the hit-and-run death of a bicyclist.



The judge postponed the Nov. 20 sentencing for 45-year-old Gabriel Pardo following a hearing Tuesday in which she granted a motion by Pardo's trial attorney, Joseph Hurley, to withdraw from the case.



The delay will allow Pardo time to find a new attorney.



According to the judge, Hurley cited "irreconcilable differences" with Pardo, who said Tuesday that Hurley "does not have the heart" to represent him anymore.



Pardo was convicted of manslaughter, leaving the scene of a fatal accident, reckless driving and six counts of child endangerment in the September 2014 death of 27-year-old Phillip Bishop.