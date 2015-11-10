Due to Muslim Holiday, Md. District Students to Get Day Off

ROCKVILLE, Md. (AP) - Maryland's largest school district has voted to not have classes on one of the Islamic faith's major holidays next year.



The Washington Post (http://wapo.st/1RM6XOm ) reports that the Montgomery County Board of Education's voted 6-2 Tuesday in support of scheduling a professional work day for teachers and administrators on Sept. 12, 2016, when the holy day of Eid al-Adha could fall next year. The holiday, based on moonsightings, could fall on Sept. 11, a Sunday, or on Sept. 12.



More than 156,000 students are part of the suburban Washington school system.



Muslim community leaders have requested for years that schools close on at least one of the religion's two major Muslim holidays.



The district regularly closes schools on major Christian and Jewish holidays, citing state law or expectations of large absenteeism on those days.