Mother of Man Accused in Crash that Killed Toddler Charged

BALTIMORE (AP) - Baltimore police say the mother of a man accused of causing a crash that killed a 1-year-old boy during a police pursuit has been charged with harboring a felony fugitive.



The department said in a news release that 59-year-old Roxanne Walston of Baltimore was arrested Wednesday. She is also charged with obstruction of justice.



Officers say Walston is the mother of 38-year-old Wayne Green Jr. who is wanted in a crash on Nov. 1 that fatally injured Jeremiah Perry.



Police say Green was fleeing from officers when his car hit another vehicle, sending it into a bus stop. That car hit the baby.



Green, who is wanted for negligent manslaughter and other offenses, was released from a hospital before he was charged. He was arrested Saturday in Wilmington, North Carolina.