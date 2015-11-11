Mother of Man Accused in Crash that Killed Toddler Charged - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Mother of Man Accused in Crash that Killed Toddler Charged

Posted:

BALTIMORE (AP) - Baltimore police say the mother of a man accused of causing a crash that killed a 1-year-old boy during a police pursuit has been charged with harboring a felony fugitive.
    
The department said in a news release that 59-year-old Roxanne Walston of Baltimore was arrested Wednesday. She is also charged with obstruction of justice.
    
Officers say Walston is the mother of 38-year-old Wayne Green Jr. who is wanted in a crash on Nov. 1 that fatally injured Jeremiah Perry.
    
Police say Green was fleeing from officers when his car hit another vehicle, sending it into a bus stop. That car hit the baby.
    
Green, who is wanted for negligent manslaughter and other offenses, was released from a hospital before he was charged. He was arrested Saturday in Wilmington, North Carolina.

Powered by Frankly

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WBOC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices