Virginia has Helped 1,400 Homeless Veterans in Past Year

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) - Virginia has found permanent homes for 1,400 veterans in the past year, according to Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe.



Media reports state he announced the achievement in finding homes for veterans Wednesday at a Veterans Day ceremony at the Virginia War Memorial in Richmond.



The governor has made the issue of homeless veterans a key element of his administration.



McAuliffe said the nation has "an obligation" to take care of veterans and their families. He encouraged all Virginians to help make sure veterans don't end up on the streets.



Secretary of the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development Julian Castro also spoke at the event. He praised Virginia for meeting the challenge of homeless veterans.



Virginia has a veteran population of about 800,000, according to state officials.