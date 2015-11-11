Man Charged with Kidnapping 71-year-old Woman in Delaware

NEW CASTLE, Del. (AP) - New Castle County Police have arrested a man they say carjacked and kidnapped a 71-year-old woman.



Officers say the woman was in a convenience store parking lot at about 5 p.m. Tuesday when a man armed with a handgun forced her to drive to another convenience store.



Police say the man took money from the woman and fled on foot.



Late Tuesday, officers on patrol saw a man matching a description of the carjacker driving on Thorn Lane. The officers arrested the man.



Fifty-four-year-old Norris Farlow of New Castle was charged with kidnapping, carjacking and other offenses.