Teenager Accused of Setting Manufacturing Plant Alight

CUMBERLAND, Md. (AP) - An 18-year-old man has been charged with arson after a vacant and gutted Cumberland manufacturing plant was set on fire.



The Maryland State Fire Marshal's Office said Thursday that Martin E. Witt Jr. of Cumberland was arrested in the Wednesday fire that engulfed the 45,000-square-foot Artmor Plastics building.



It took firefighters nearly seven hours to put out the flames.



Authorities say Witt confessed to igniting multiple fires with a lighter while trespassing inside the closed plant, which has been the target of vandalism.



Investigators say Witt was accompanied by four 17-year-olds. Authorities are interviewing the boys to determine whether they were involved with lighting the fires.



Witt has been charged with second-degree arson, in addition to burning and burglary charges. It is unclear whether he has an attorney.