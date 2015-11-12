VCU Students Seek More Black Profs, go to President's Office

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) - About 30 Virginia Commonwealth University students peacefully assembled at the president's office, expressing solidarity with students at the University of Missouri and demanding more black professors.



Media reports state that President Michael Rao listened to the students outline their concerns before they left his office Thursday.



While the primary complaint was a lack of black professors, students also called for more cultural competency training at VCU.



Many students talked about a sense of alienation at VCU and the dearth of professors who are black. Fifteen percent of the school's student body is black, while 5 percent of its professors are black.



The students said they want VCU to double the number of black faculty members by 2017.



Rao said VCU is taking steps to bring more black professors to campus.