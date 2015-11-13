Loggerhead Hatchlings on Display at Virginia Aquarium

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (AP) - Four loggerhead turtle hatchlings will be on display before taking on a role in Virginia Aquarium & Marine Science Center's conservation efforts.



The Virginian-Pilot reports (http://bit.ly/1lmYvLr ) that each year, the aquarium collects loggerhead hatchlings to study before releasing them into the ocean. This year's four were plucked from among 81 at Back Bay National Wildlife Refuge on Aug. 29.



On Thursday, the aquarium's Lori Semple moved the four from tanks in the quarantine area to the nursery, where visitors can see them through glass.



In 12 to 18 months, each will be fitted with a transmitter and released into the warm waters of the Gulf Stream off North Carolina. The aquarium will study where they go and what they do before they return to the beach to nest.

