Zoning Board Denies Wind Farm in Western Maryland

CUMBERLAND, Md. (AP) - The Allegany County Board of Zoning Appeals is rejecting an application for a wind farm in western Maryland.



The board voted unanimously Friday to deny an application from Dans Mountain Windforce LLC for variances and a special exception needed for the 17-turbine project.



The project was first proposed in 2001 as a 25-turbine wind farm.



Opponents had said the turbines on Dans Mountain near Cumberland would have adversely affected property values and public health.



The Maryland Public Service Commission has given the developer until the end of next year to start construction.



The project would have been the first wind farm in Allegany County. Three wind farms are operating in neighboring Garrett County.



