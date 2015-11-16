Report: Shortcomings in Baltimore Police Response to Riot

BALTIMORE (AP) - A newly released after-action report shows the Baltimore Police Department was underprepared and disorganized during the protests and rioting that followed the death of Freddie Gray.



The report, "Lessons Learned from the 2015 Civil Unrest in Baltimore," was conducted by the Police Executive Research Forum at the request of former commissioner Anthony Batts. It focuses on police response to the rioting and unrest from April 25 through May 3 prompted by Gray's death.



The report says the department's command center was overcrowded; officers had inadequate training and equipment; arrest policies were murky, and officers were unsure of who was in command positions, leading to confusion.



Commissioner Kevin Davis said the department has already made changes and addressed many problems identified in the report, and continues to do so.