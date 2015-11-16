Va. House Republicans Introduce First Bills for 2016 Session

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) - On the first day Virginia state lawmakers can file bills for the 2016 General Assembly session, Republicans in the GOP-majority House of Delegates have introduced legislation focused on tolls inside the Washington beltway and the federal Clean Power Plan.



The party announced in a news release Monday that Republicans are seeking to ban tolls on Interstate 66 inside the District's beltway. The other second bill introduced would require the state to get approval from the legislature before implementing the Clean Power Plan.



The energy plan is the centerpiece of President Barack Obama's push to reduce climate change through new regulations on power plants.



House Speaker William J. Howell, R-Stafford, said in a written statement that the two bills are the start of what he said is the start of a "bold agenda" for the House of Delegates.