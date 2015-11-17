Agency Says VA Hospital Exposed Workers to Unsafe Workplace

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) - Federal regulators say Hunter Holmes McGuire VA Medical Center exposed workers to an unsafe workplace.



The U.S. Occupational Safety and Health Administration said Tuesday that its investigators identified 14 safety violations at the hospital in Richmond. Violations included exposing employees to workplace violence and physical assault, and failing to train employees on the prevention and management of workplace violence.



The agency says in a news release that the investigation was prompted by a complaint that alleged protections were inadequate for employees exposed to workplace violence hazards while providing patient care.



The agency issued notices of violation to the hospital on Nov. 6.



A Hunter Holmes McGuire spokeswoman didn't immediately return a telephone message seeking comment on Tuesday.