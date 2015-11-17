NC Man Sentenced to 3 Years in Music Copyright Case

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) - A North Carolina man who owned a music-sharing website has been sentenced to three years in prison for copyright infringement.



Rocky P. Ouprasith of Charlotte was sentenced Tuesday in federal court in Norfolk. The 23-year-old Ouprasith pleaded guilty in August.



According to federal prosecutors, Ouprasith operated the website RockDizMusic.com from May 2011 to October 2014. Ouprasith admitted obtaining copies of copyrighted songs and albums from online sources and encouraging others to upload music to the website.



Court documents say the market value of Ouprasith's illegally obtained material was more than $6 million.