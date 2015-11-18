Firefly Announces Headliners for 2016 Festival

DOVER, Del. – Firefly Music Festival is returning to The Woodlands for the fifth year on June 16-19, 2016. Along with headliners Mumford & Sons, Kings of Leon, Florence & The Machine, and Deadmau5, the lineup also includes Ellie Goulding, Disclosure, Blink-182, Death Cab for Cutie, M83, Tame Impala, The 1975, A$AP Rocky, Of Monsters and Men, Major Lazer, Chvrches, and more than 100 additional acts. Full lineup below.



General Admission and VIP pass options go on sale Friday, Nov. 20 at 11am EST through FireflyFestival.com. General Admission passes start at $279. Camping packages will also be available for purchase at this time.



"We wanted the 2016 lineup to reach a wide audience while resonating with our core Firefly community more than ever before," says Christiane Pheil, Talent and Experience Director at Firefly Music Festival. "We're confident this lineup does just that, and we look forward to celebrating our fifth year with music fans from around the world."



In 2016, guests can expect the return of favorite attractions such as the Dogfish Head Brewery, The Beercade, The Coffee House, The Market, The Thicket, and Hammock Hangout. New experiences will also debut at the festival in June.



Firefly is partnered with St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital for the fifth year through their Music Gives to St. Jude Kids program. Festival attendees can support the lifesaving work of St. Jude on-site and leading up to the event through a variety of digital, mobile and live donation opportunities. In addition, Firefly is donating a percentage of proceeds from two pass options to St. Jude. Donations from Firefly fans will go towards Red Frog Events’ $25 million commitment to the St. Jude Red Frog Events Proton Therapy Center, opening in late 2015 on St. Jude’s campus in Memphis.



Firefly Music Festival is a 4-day music experience featuring renowned headliners and emerging artists set among lush wooded landscapes. Witness unforgettable performances and discover the engaging attractions nestled around every turn that make Firefly a can’t-miss summer tradition for music fans from around the world.

The 2016 Firefly Music Festival Lineup (in alphabetical order):

A$AP Rocky

AlunaGeorge

Atlas Genius

Blink-182

Bot

Boy & Bear

Catfish & The Bottlemen

Caverns

Chairlift

Cheat Codes

Chvrches

Circa Waves

Civil Twilight

COIN

Coleman Hell

Connell Cruise

D.R.A.M.

Deadmau5

Death Cab For Cutie

Disclosure

Earth Wind & Fire

Elle King

Ellie Goulding

Felix Jaehn

Fetty Wap

Finish Ticket

Fitz & The Tantrums

Flogging Molly

Florence & The Machine

Gallant

Gibbz

GoldLink

Grouplove

Guster

Hayden James

Hippie Sabotage

Holiday Mountain

Hollis Brown

Iamdynamite

Jack Garratt

Jahkoy

Jai Wolf

James Hersey

Jeremy Loops

Kaleo

Kaneholler

Kings Of Leon

Kittens

Laura Stevenson

Lauv

Louis The Child

Ludacris

M83

Mail the Horse

Major and the Monbacks

Major Lazer

Marc Scibilia

MØ

Moon Taxi

Mumford & Sons

Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats

Night Riots

Noah Gundersen

Of Monsters And Men

Oh Wonder

Parson James

Pell

Pepper

Porter Robinson

Powers

PVRIS

Quilt

Robert Delong

Rococode

Rufus Du Sol

Saint Motel

Sam James

Sigala

Slaptop

Son Little

St. Lucia

Strangers You Know

Club

Swim Deep

Tame Impala

Tchami

Teen Men

The 1975

The Heydaze

The Lonely Biscuits

The Neighbourhood

The Shelters

The Staves

The Struts

The White Panda

The Wombats

Transviolet

Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue

Two Door Cinema Club

Vanic

Vince Staples

WET

Whilk & Misky

William Bolton