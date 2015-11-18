Overturned Beer Truck Spills Load Along I-68 in Heavy Fog

GRANTSVILLE, Md. (AP) - State police say a beer truck was going too fast for foggy conditions when it overturned and spilled cases of frothy brew along Interstate 68 in the western Maryland mountains.



Police said in a news release that some eastbound lanes were closed for hours during the cleanup early Wednesday afternoon about five miles east of Grantsville.



Truck driver Kernie Seagraves of Sandy Hook, Kentucky, was charged with failing to reduce his speed in unfavorable conditions.



He refused medical treatment, but his 18-year-old female passenger was taken to a local hospital. Police say her injuries do not appear to be life-threatening.