State of Md. Settles Over Conditions in Baltimore Jail

BALTIMORE (AP) - The state of Maryland has agreed to make major improvements to a Baltimore city jail after agreeing to a settlement in a federal lawsuit over the facility's squalid conditions.



The American Civil Liberties Union and the Public Justice Law Center reached a settlement agreement with the state over conditions at the Baltimore City Detention Center on Wednesday, and are requesting that a judge approve the agreement and issue an order.



The agreement stipulates that the state will overhaul its system for distributing medicine to inmates, as well as how detainees are screened and treated for mental illness.



The case was settled in 1993 but was reopened in June after the plaintiffs argued that jail conditions were still inhumane.



In August, the men's wing of the facility was shut down.