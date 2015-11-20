Protesters Urge Md. Governor to Welcome Syrian Refugees

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) - About 100 protesters are urging Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan to welcome Syrian refugees in the state.



The protesters rallied Friday in front of the governor's mansion and the Maryland State House.



They chanted: "Hogan, let them in." They also waved signs that read: "Refugees Welcome."



On Tuesday, the Republican governor said he is asking federal authorities to stop additional settlements of Syrian refugees in Maryland, until the U.S. government can provide assurances that they pose no threat to public safety. Hogan says his decision was made after careful consideration, following last week's attacks in Paris.



Erin Montgomery, a spokeswoman for Hogan, says the governor's first priority is the safety and security of Maryland residents.