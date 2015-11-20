Passenger Killed, Driver Hurt when Car Rolls Over - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Passenger Killed, Driver Hurt when Car Rolls Over

Posted:

BRIDGEVILLE, Del. (AP) - Delaware State Police say was a passenger was killed and the driver injured when a car overturned after hitting a utility pole in Bridgeville.
    
It happened early Friday on Redden Road. Troopers said in a news release that 45-year-old Susan Patten-Lorenzo of Seaford was driving east approaching a moderate curve.
    
Police say Patten-Lorenzo lost control of the car, which slid until it hit a utility police. Investigators say the impact caused the car to roll onto its roof.
    
Troopers say a passenger in the car, 43-year-old Sandra Wroten of Seaford, was ejected from the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene.
    
Patten-Lorenzo was treated and released at a local hospital.
    
The crash is under investigation.

Powered by Frankly

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WBOC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices