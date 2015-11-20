Passenger Killed, Driver Hurt when Car Rolls Over

BRIDGEVILLE, Del. (AP) - Delaware State Police say was a passenger was killed and the driver injured when a car overturned after hitting a utility pole in Bridgeville.



It happened early Friday on Redden Road. Troopers said in a news release that 45-year-old Susan Patten-Lorenzo of Seaford was driving east approaching a moderate curve.



Police say Patten-Lorenzo lost control of the car, which slid until it hit a utility police. Investigators say the impact caused the car to roll onto its roof.



Troopers say a passenger in the car, 43-year-old Sandra Wroten of Seaford, was ejected from the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene.



Patten-Lorenzo was treated and released at a local hospital.



The crash is under investigation.