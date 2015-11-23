15-Year-Old Dies in Loudoun County Crash

STERLING, Va. (AP) - Police say an unlicensed 15-year-old driver was behind the wheel in a fatal car accident over the weekend in Loudoun County.



On Monday police identified the driver as 15-year-old Wilberto Pitre (PEA'-tree) of Aldie.



The Loudoun County Sheriff's Office says the wreck occurred early Sunday when a deputy saw Pitre driving with his lights off. Police say when the deputy tried to stop him, he sped away.



The deputy began a chase in his patrol car but lost sight of him until the officer came upon the wreck. Police say Pitre crashed into a parked car and was pronounced dead at the scene. A passenger was taken to a hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries.



Police said Pitre had neither a driver's license nor a learner's permit.