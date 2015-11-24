Account Executive - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Account Executive

WBOC-TV and FOX21 are looking for experienced media account executives. Creative…intuitive….determined to succeed. Do these words describe you? Do you develop long-term relationships with your clients? Do you anticipate their needs?

If your clients consistently see results, WBOC-TV and FOX21 are looking for looking for experienced, motivated account executives to join our team! Take your career to new heights with unlimited earning potential at WBOC-TV and FOX21!

Send cover letter and resume to:

Frank Hamilton
WBOC-TV
1729 N. Salisbury Blvd.
Salisbury, MD 21801
Or
Fhamilton@wboc.com

NO PHONE CALLS PLEASE
We are an "Equal Opportunity Employer"

