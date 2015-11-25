Shots Fired as Man Fleeing Robbery; No One Hurt

NEWARK, Del. (AP) - Newark Police are looking for two men after shots were fired as a man was driving away from a robbery.



It happened about 10:50 p.m. Tuesday on East Main Street. Officers say a man was waiting in his car in the parking lot of an apartment building when two men approached him.



Investigators say one man got into the car on the passenger's side and began to rifle through the driver's possessions. Police say the second robber pointed a handgun at the victim from the driver's side.



Authorities say the victim drove off with the first suspect still in his car, and heard what he believed were two gunshots.



Police say the victim continued to drive, and the suspect jumped from the car.



The victim was not hurt.