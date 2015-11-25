Man Convicted of Killing Cab Driver

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) - A Baltimore man was convicted of fatally shooting a cab driver in Millersville after a dispute over a girlfriend.



An Anne Arundel County jury on Monday found 22-year-old Shypelle Gunter guilty of second-degree murder in the slaying of 46-year-old Seydou Ba of Gaithersburg.



Prosecutors say on Nov. 17, 2014, Gunter lured Ba to Millersville and shot him.



The Capital of Annapolis reports (http://bit.ly/1R7lAhi) Gunter faces a maximum of 53 years at sentencing on Jan. 5.

