Man Convicted of Killing Cab Driver

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) - A Baltimore man was convicted of fatally shooting a cab driver in Millersville after a dispute over a girlfriend.
    
An Anne Arundel County jury on Monday found 22-year-old Shypelle Gunter guilty of second-degree murder in the slaying of 46-year-old Seydou Ba of Gaithersburg.
    
Prosecutors say on Nov. 17, 2014, Gunter lured Ba to Millersville and shot him.
    
The Capital of Annapolis reports (http://bit.ly/1R7lAhi) Gunter faces a maximum of 53 years at sentencing on Jan. 5.
 

