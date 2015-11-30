Officials: Worker Burned at Delaware City Refinery

DELAWARE CITY, Del. (AP) - Delaware authorities say a worker was burned at a refinery in Delaware City.



New Castle County Paramedics said in a statement that they were called Sunday evening to the Delaware City Refinery Company for a report of an injured worker. Paramedics say when they arrived they found a 62-year-old man with burns on his face and neck from a flash fire in an industrial area at the refinery.



The paramedics say they treated the man for first and second degree burns and that the man was taken to Christiana Hospital in stable condition and later taken to a Pennsylvania burn center.



Paramedics did not release any additional information. A telephone message seeking comment left for a spokesman for New Jersey-based refinery owner PBF Energy was not immediately returned Monday.