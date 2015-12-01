Man Arrested After Marijuana Found During Traffic Stop

NEWARK, Del. (AP) - Delaware State Police have arrested a man after marijuana and $56,000 in cash was found in a minivan during a traffic stop in Newark.



It happened about 10:40 p.m. Monday on Route 7 just north of Churchman's Road. Troopers say an officer saw a driver using a cellphone while operating his vehicle.



Authorities say as officers approached the minivan, they smelled marijuana, and searched the vehicle. Investigators say authorities found 549 grams of marijuana and more than $56,000 in suspected drug sale proceeds in the car.



The driver, 39-year-old Kermit Hilton of Newark, was charged with possession with the intent to deliver a controlled substance and other offenses.

