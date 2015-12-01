African General Pleads Guilty to Smuggling Cash into U.S.

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (AP) - An African general who briefly served as the president of Guinea has pleaded guilty to smuggling tens of thousands of dollars in cash into the U.S.



Sekouba Konate (seh-KOO'-beh kuh-NAW'-tay) pleaded guilty Tuesday in federal court in Alexandria to charges of bulk cash smuggling and making false statements.



Prosecutors say Konate tried to sneak more than $64,000 in cash into the U.S. on a 2013 flight from Ethiopia to Dulles International Airport. Konate had told Customs agents he was carrying less than $10,000 cash.



The 51-year-old Konate is the General Commander of the Security Forces of the African Union, a military force comprising 54 member nations. In 2010, he served as a transitional president of Guinea following a military coup.



He faces up to five years in prison.

