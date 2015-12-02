Man's Estranged Wife, Her Boyfriend Charged in His Slaying

ABINGDON, Md. (AP) - The Harford County Sheriff's Office says arrest warrants have been issued for a woman and her boyfriend in the slaying of the woman's estranged husband.



Deputies said in a news release Wednesday that the warrants charge 28-year-old Lauren Valiquet and 33-year-old Walter Dorsey, both of Baltimore, with first-degree murder.



They are charged in the death of Valiquet's estranged husband, 34-year-old Travis Best. Authorities say Best's body was found Aug. 12 in Abingdon. The medical examiner ruled his death to be homicide by shooting.



Valiquet and Dorsey were arrested Tuesday by Baltimore County Police and charged in several robberies there.



Online court records don't list lawyers for Valiquet or Dorsey. No one responded to a voicemail left at a number listed for Valiquet; no phone numbers could be found for Dorsey.