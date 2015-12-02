Man Dies in Wilmington Shooting - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) - Wilmington Police say a man shot in the head has died.
    
Officers were called to East 22nd Street about 1:30 p.m. Tuesday for a report of shots fired. Police said in a news release that officers found 30-year-old Jabari Saunders of Wilmington with a gunshot wound to his head.
    
Authorities say Saunders was taken to Christiana Hospital, where he died late Tuesday.

