Police Ask for Help in Finding Car Involved in Fatal Hit-Run

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) - Wilmington Police are asking the public for helping in finding a car involved in a fatal hit and run.



Authorities say early in the morning of Aug. 19, 47-year-old Dwayne Wisher was crossing in the middle of West 28th Street when he was hit by a car. The car drove away; Wisher died at a hospital.



Officers are looking for a silver, 2-door compact car that may have front end damage.



Anyone with information is asked to call Wilmington Police.