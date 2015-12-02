Police Ask for Help in Finding Car Involved in Fatal Hit-Run - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Police Ask for Help in Finding Car Involved in Fatal Hit-Run

Posted:

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) - Wilmington Police are asking the public for helping in finding a car involved in a fatal hit and run.
    
Authorities say early in the morning of Aug. 19, 47-year-old Dwayne Wisher was crossing in the middle of West 28th Street when he was hit by a car. The car drove away; Wisher died at a hospital.
    
Officers are looking for a silver, 2-door compact car that may have front end damage.
    
Anyone with information is asked to call Wilmington Police.

Powered by Frankly

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WBOC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices