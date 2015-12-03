Code Purple in Sussex County

SUSSEX COUNTY, Del.- Code Purple Sussex County has been activated for Friday, Dec. 4 and Saturday, Dec. 5, with the overnight lows below 32 degrees.

The Seaford Pathway Shelter inside the Stein Highway Church of God, located at 425 Stein Highway in Seaford, will be open from 7 p.m. Friday until 7:45 a.m. the following day.

The Laurel Nazarene, Johnson Center, 94 Walnut St. in Laurel, will be open from 7 p.m.Friday until 6 a.m. Saturday.

Anyone experiencing homelessness asked to contact Nikki at (302) 519-0024.