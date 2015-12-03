Man Convicted in Slaying of Suffolk Furniture Store Owner

SUFFOLK, Va. (AP) - The second of three people charged in the death of a Suffolk furniture store owner has been convicted.



The Virginian-Pilot reports (http://bit.ly/1QWPx4g ) that a Circuit Court jury on Thursday found 33-year-old Katron Walker guilty of first-degree murder, conspiracy, attempted robbery and two counts of use of a firearm.



Jurors recommended a sentence of 62 years. Sentencing is set for April 7.



Eighty-two-year-old Donald Carter was shot to death just outside Carter's Quality Furniture in September 2014.



Twenty-three-year-old Naomi Lambert pleaded guilty in July to five charges, including second-degree murder. She was sentenced to 22 years in prison.



The third defendant, 34-year-old Leon Jerome Hayes, is awaiting trial.



