Former Vice Principal Pleads to Buying Student Booze

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (AP) - A former vice principal at West Potomac High School has pleaded guilty to buying alcohol for one of his students after last year's homecoming dance.



Forty-two-year-old Aaron Engley of Corolla, North Carolina, received a 12-month suspended jail sentence Wednesday after pleading guilty in Alexandria to a misdemeanor count of contributing to the delinquency of a minor. The suspended sentence requires him to remain on good behavior and avoid contact with the victim.



Prosecutors say Engley drove a 17-year-old female student to an Alexandria bar after the school's 2014 homecoming dance and bought her a drink.



Engley's lawyer, Patrick Anderson, declined to comment Thursday. A Fairfax County Public Schools spokesman did not immediately return an email seeking comment.