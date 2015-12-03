Former Vice Principal Pleads to Buying Student Booze - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (AP) - A former vice principal at West Potomac High School has pleaded guilty to buying alcohol for one of his students after last year's homecoming dance.
    
Forty-two-year-old Aaron Engley of Corolla, North Carolina, received a 12-month suspended jail sentence Wednesday after pleading guilty in Alexandria to a misdemeanor count of contributing to the delinquency of a minor. The suspended sentence requires him to remain on good behavior and avoid contact with the victim.
    
Prosecutors say Engley drove a 17-year-old female student to an Alexandria bar after the school's 2014 homecoming dance and bought her a drink.
    
Engley's lawyer, Patrick Anderson, declined to comment Thursday. A Fairfax County Public Schools spokesman did not immediately return an email seeking comment.

