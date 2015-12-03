GOP Delegate Bell Announces 2017 Attorney General Bid

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) - Republican Del. Rob Bell has announced his candidacy for Virginia attorney general, positioning himself as a tough-on-crime conservative who would oppose what he considers burdensome federal regulations.



He held a Capitol news conference Thursday to announce his candidacy for the 2017 race while also taking aim at the incumbent attorney general and his likely general election opponent, Democrat Mark Herring.



Bell represents a Charlottesville-area district and was first elected to the House of Delegates in 2001.



A former prosecutor who now works in private practice, Bell unsuccessfully pursued the GOP nomination for attorney general in 2013.



Bell is widely presumed to be the front-runner for the GOP nomination. He is the only GOP candidate announced so far.