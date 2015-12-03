Arrested for Drugs and Gun

BERLIN, Md. - Maryland State Police arrested a man in Berlin after finding drugs and a gun inside a car.

State police said troopers pulled over a 2015 Chevy Malibu, with West Virginia registration, on Route 50 near Route 113, for speeding.

Police said the driver, Terence Tyrique Mitchel, had a suspended driver's license and was acting suspiciously.

A police K-9 conducted a scan of the car and alerted troopers to illegal drugs inside the vehicle. Troopers said they also found a loaded semi-automatic handgun.

According to state police, Mitchel was arrested and charged with several weapons violations and drug charges. He was taken before a District Commissioner.