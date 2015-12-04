3 Hurt, 1 Seriously, in 4-Vehicle Crash in Delaware - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

HOCKESSIN, Del. (AP) - Delaware State Police say three drivers were injured, one seriously, in a 4-vehicle crash in Hockessin.
    
It happened about 6 p.m. Thursday on Lancaster Pike. Troopers say 21-year-old Jose Escobar of Kennett Square, Pennsylvania, was driving a Mitsubishi south when it rear-ended a Nissan Altima.
    
Police say the Mitsubishi was then rear-ended by a Ford Explorer and forced into the northbound lanes, where it was hit by a tractor trailer.
    
Authorities say Escobar and 31-year-old Francisco Valadez of Kennett Square, the driver of the Altima, were taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Fifty-five-year-old Jose Vega of Hockessin, Delaware, who was driving the Ford, was hospitalized with serious injuries, troopers said in a news release.
    
Troopers obtained warrants charging Vega with driving under the influence of alcohol and other offenses.
 

