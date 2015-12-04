Michigan Educator Named President of Towson University

TOWSON, Md. (AP) - The interim president of Eastern Michigan University has been named president of Towson University.



The University System of Maryland Board of Regents announced Friday that Kim E. Schatzel will join Towson on Jan. 25.



Since July, Schatzel has served as interim president of EMU, a public university in Ypsilanti with an enrollment of 23,000 undergraduate and graduate students. She is also provost and executive vice president of academic and student affairs.



Schatzel earned a doctoral degree in business administration from Michigan State University and bachelor's degree in economics and biology from Washington University in St. Louis.



She will succeed Maravene Loeschke, who died in June.

