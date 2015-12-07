Man Charged in New Castle Shooting Death

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) - New Castle County Police have charged a man with first-degree murder in a shooting in Wilmington.



Officers say 25-year-old Vincent Clark of Marcus Hook, Pennsylvania, was arrested in Marcus Hook on Saturday. He has been charged with first-degree murder in the death of 23-year-old Jamai White of Philadelphia.



Police say White was found shot in a car parked at the Brandywine Apartment complex on Dec. 3. He died at a hospital.



Clark is awaiting extradition to Delaware.

