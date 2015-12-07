2 Arrested After Man Stabbed, Officer Struck by Vehicle

PASADENA, Md. (AP) - Two people were arrested after a man was stabbed and an officer was struck by a fleeing vehicle in Anne Arundel County.



In a statement Monday, Anne Arundel County police said 28-year-old Zachary Manley stabbed a security guard at a Pasadena bar early Saturday and 34-year-old Jessica McQueen hit an officer while the two suspects were driving away.



Officers converged on the vehicle a short while later and took the suspects into custody after deploying a stun gun on McQueen.



The injured officer was treated and released for minor injuries. The bar security guard was released after being treated for a cut in his back.



Among other charges, Manley is charged with first and second-degree assault, while McQueen if facing a second-degree assault charge. It's unclear if either have attorneys.