2 Arrested After Man Stabbed, Officer Struck by Vehicle - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

2 Arrested After Man Stabbed, Officer Struck by Vehicle

Posted:
(Photo: MGN) (Photo: MGN)

PASADENA, Md. (AP) - Two people were arrested after a man was stabbed and an officer was struck by a fleeing vehicle in Anne Arundel County.
    
In a statement Monday, Anne Arundel County police said 28-year-old Zachary Manley stabbed a security guard at a Pasadena bar early Saturday and 34-year-old Jessica McQueen hit an officer while the two suspects were driving away.
    
Officers converged on the vehicle a short while later and took the suspects into custody after deploying a stun gun on McQueen.
    
The injured officer was treated and released for minor injuries. The bar security guard was released after being treated for a cut in his back.
    
Among other charges, Manley is charged with first and second-degree assault, while McQueen if facing a second-degree assault charge. It's unclear if either have attorneys.

Powered by Frankly

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WBOC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices