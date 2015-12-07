Man Sentenced for Stealing $160,000 from Client's Account

BALTIMORE,Md (AP) - A landscaper who stole $160,000 from a client account after helping the client set up online banking has been sentenced to 3 ½ years in prison.



Forty-year-old Jeffrey Poole of Parkton was also ordered to pay restitution at sentencing Monday in federal court in Baltimore, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney's Office.



According to his plea, Poole did landscaping work for a client and helped the client set up a new computer. Prosecutors say after obtaining the client's identifying information, Poole established a PayPal account with the client's information without the client's knowledge.



Prosecutors say from April 2007 through January 2014, Poole made personal purchases using the clients money.

