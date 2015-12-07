Man Sentenced for Stealing $160,000 from Client's Account - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Man Sentenced for Stealing $160,000 from Client's Account

Posted:

BALTIMORE,Md (AP) - A landscaper who stole $160,000 from a client account after helping the client set up online banking has been sentenced to 3 ½ years in prison.
    
Forty-year-old Jeffrey Poole of Parkton was also ordered to pay restitution at sentencing Monday in federal court in Baltimore, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney's Office.
    
According to his plea, Poole did landscaping work for a client and helped the client set up a new computer. Prosecutors say after obtaining the client's identifying information, Poole established a PayPal account with the client's information without the client's knowledge.
    
Prosecutors say from April 2007 through January 2014, Poole made personal purchases using the clients money.
 

Powered by Frankly

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WBOC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices