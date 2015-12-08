Masked Gunman Robs Newark Pizza Shop - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Masked Gunman Robs Newark Pizza Shop

Posted:
(Photo: MGN) (Photo: MGN)

NEWARK, Del. (AP) - Newark Police are looking for a man who robbed a pizza shop at gunpoint.
    
At about 11:30 p.m. Monday, a masked man entered Little Caesars Pizza on Delaware Avenue brandishing a handgun, officers said in a news release.
    
The robber demanded money from two clerks, who gave him cash from the register.
    
The robber than fled on foot.

Powered by Frankly

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WBOC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices