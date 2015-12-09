Death Row Inmate Seeks Rehearing by Appeals Court

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) - A man sentenced to death in the New Year's Day 2006 slaying of a Richmond family is asking a court to rehear his appeal.



Lawyers for Ricky Jovan Gray filed a petition Wednesday asking the 15-member U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals to rehear claims that were rejected by a three-judge panel two weeks ago. A rehearing by the panel is also an option.



The 38-year-old Gray and another man were convicted in the slayings of Bryan and Kathryn Harvey and their daughters, 9-year-old Stella and 4-year-old Ruby, in a home invasion.



Gray claims his trial attorneys didn't meet constitutionally sufficient standards by failing to present evidence that might have cast doubts on his confession and by not telling jurors that he was high on PCP during the murders