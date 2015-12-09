Police Identify Man Whose Body was Found in Owings Mills - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Police Identify Man Whose Body was Found in Owings Mills

OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) - Baltimore County Police have identified a man whose body was found in Owings Mills and say his death was a homicide.
    
Officers said in a news release on Wednesday that the body of 38-year-old Kenneth Henson of Woodlawn was found Oct. 11 in a wooded area by people taking a walk. Henson had been reported missing in May.
    
The medical examiner said Henson's death was caused by multiple injuries.
    
Police are asking for the public's help in identifying the person or persons who killed Henson. Anyone with information is urged to call county police.

