Liberty University President OK With Guns in School's Dorms

LYNCHBURG, Va. (AP) - Liberty University's president is proposing that students at the Christian school be allowed to bring concealed weapons into dormitories.



The announcement Wednesday by President Jerry Falwell comes days after he encouraged students and others on the Virginia campus to get permits to carry concealed guns. He said it was in response to the mass shooting in San Bernardino, California, that left 14 dead.



In an interview with The Associated Press, Falwell said the guns-in-dorms proposal would have a limited impact because most students who are old enough to get a carry-conceal permit live off campus. In Virginia, 21 is the minimum age to get a concealed-carry permit.



Guns already are allowed on the Lynchburg campus, but dorms had been a "gun-free zone."



The school's governing board must approve the change.

