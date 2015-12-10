Dozens of Snakes Rescued from Baltimore Apartment



BALTIMORE (AP) - Animal control officers have removed dozens of sickly snakes from an apartment in Reservoir Hill.



Sharon Miller, Baltimore's director of animal services, says officers rescued 56 snakes from the apartment on Tuesday. She says the reptiles were dehydrated and were infested with mites, and three had to be put down.



Miller says the snakes, which included ball pythons, reticulated pythons and boa constrictors, were removed after officers found them in squalid conditions.



The snakes were taken to an animal shelter.



Miller says an investigation is under way and citations or charges could result. A permit is required to own any kind of snake in Baltimore.

