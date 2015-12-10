Van Hollen: Ban Gun Sales to those on FBI Terrorist List

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) - Maryland Rep. Chris Van Hollen is urging Gov. Larry Hogan to "explore every possible state action" to stop gun sales to dangerous individuals, particularly those on the FBI Terrorist Watchlist.



Van Hollen, a Democrat, sent a letter to the Republican governor Thursday. He noted that Connecticut Gov. Dan Malloy, a Democrat, is pursuing a ban on gun sales to those on federal no-fly watch lists.



Matt Clark, a spokesman for Hogan, says Maryland already has a policy in place to address gun-purchase applications from people on the list. Maryland automatically puts a hold on them, and state police contact the FBI for a security check.



Greg Shipley, spokesman for Maryland State Police, says no one on the list has ever purchased a gun after the review in Maryland.