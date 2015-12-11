Deadly Chainsaw Accident Reported in Virginia - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Deadly Chainsaw Accident Reported in Virginia

Posted: Updated:

MOUNT SOLON, Va. (AP) - The Augusta County Sheriff's Office says a chainsaw accident has left the operator dead.
    
The News Leader (http://bit.ly/1IKh4DC ) reports that crews were called to woods north of Staunton on Friday afternoon in response to an accident involving a chainsaw. But sheriff's office investigator Trevor Ross said the victim was dead when they arrived.
    
Ross couldn't provide any additional details.
    
The victim's name has not been released.
 

Powered by Frankly

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WBOC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices