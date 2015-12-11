Deadly Chainsaw Accident Reported in Virginia

MOUNT SOLON, Va. (AP) - The Augusta County Sheriff's Office says a chainsaw accident has left the operator dead.



The News Leader (http://bit.ly/1IKh4DC ) reports that crews were called to woods north of Staunton on Friday afternoon in response to an accident involving a chainsaw. But sheriff's office investigator Trevor Ross said the victim was dead when they arrived.



Ross couldn't provide any additional details.



The victim's name has not been released.

