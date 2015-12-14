Man Arrested on Weapons Charge After Riots is Sentenced

BALTIMORE (AP) - A man who was arrested by Baltimore Police in a gun incident just days after riots crippled the city has been sentenced to 3 ½ years in federal prison.



Twenty-four-year-old Robert Tucker was sentenced Monday after pleading guilty in September to possession of a gun by a convicted felon.



According to court documents, officers approached Tucker on May 4 in the Penn North neighborhood, believing he was armed. Tucker threw a gun to the ground as he fled. The gun discharged, and no one was struck.



But prosecutors say Tucker then pretended to be injured, inciting bystanders who thought he had been shot by police to attack officers with bricks and bottles.

