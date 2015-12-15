Investigators Trace Fatal Emmitsburg Fire to Extension Cord

EMMITSBURG, Md. (AP) - Frederick County authorities say the failure of an extension cord caused a fatal fire at an Emmitsburg apartment building last week.



The Frederick County Fire Marshal's Office says investigators found that an extension cord supplying decorative lights had become entangled in the rocking mechanism of a reclining chair. The failure of the extension cord led to a fire underneath the chair that then spread through the apartment.



The Dec. 7 fire claimed the lives of 43-year-old Diana Lyn Meyer and 74-year-old Geraldine Rachelle Jones.



Jones' husband, 69-year-old Donnie Jones, was hospitalized in critical condition.at the University of Maryland's Shock Trauma hospital in Baltimore.



Authorities said Tuesday that Jones has been upgraded to fair condition and is expected to be released from the hospital soon.

