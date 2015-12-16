Virginia Teen Charged With Second-Degree Murder in Crash

POWHATAN, Va. (AP) - Police say a teenager involved in a police pursuit that resulted in a fatal crash has been charged with second-degree murder.



State Police spokesman Sgt. Stephan Vick tells media outlets that 18-year-old Andre T. Eanes faces multiple charges in several jurisdictions. In Powhatan County, Vick says Eanes has been charged with second-degree murder, grand larceny, and felony eluding a police officer.



State police say a trooper noticed a vehicle driven by Eanes going 79 mph in a 35 mph zone in the Cumberland Courthouse area Tuesday.



Officials say the suspect made a quick lane change and struck another car. The two occupants of the second vehicle were transported to a hospital. Authorities say 73-year-old Thomas R. Rutledge later died.



It isn't clear if Eanes has an attorney.